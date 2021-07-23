S&P 500 Futures eye record highs amid light trading, shrugs off Asia-pac covid woes

The market mood remains cautiously optimistic on the final trading day of this week amid no reprieve on the coronavirus front, as a fresh blow hits the Asia-pac sentiment.
With Japanese markets out on a public holiday, subdued trading activity extends after Chinese stocks opened in the red. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are adding 0.30% on the day, closing in on the record highs of 4,384.38.
The Asian indices are trading mixed, with the Chinese stocks down about 1%. Australia’s ASX 200 is up 0.11% at 7,394 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng drops 0.88% so far.
Among the latest updates on the covid situation globally, lockdown in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, is likely to be extended beyond July-end. The capital of New South Wales (NSW) reports 136 new cases in the past 24 hours.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian said that the restrictions will not be removed as was planned on July 30. Note that a 'National Emergency' has been declared in relation to the Sydney outbreak.
On the other side, the second-most popular state of Australia, Victoria, sees a minor drop in the new covid count, with 14 new infections reported as of Friday.
In the wake of the worsening covid situation in Australia, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for eight weeks.
Meanwhile, in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, coronavirus restrictions are expected to be extended for another two weeks.
The new covid epicentre of the world, Indonesia, the COVID-19 tally surpassed 3 million while India reported 41,383 more cases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
