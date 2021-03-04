S&P 500 Futures drop towards 3,800 as reflation fears return to the table ahead of Fed’s Powell

- S&P 500 Futures struggle to keep 3,800 as risks dwindle in Asia.
- UK budget, US stimulus progress in the Senate join statements from ECB policymakers to recall reflation fears.
- Vaccine optimism, mixed data can’t entertain traders before Fed’s Powell, second-tier US job figures.
S&P 500 Futures trim early Asian losses, currently down 0.18% to 3,808, but remains pressured as traders look for fresh clues amid rising Treasury yields. Also challenging the mood could be a lack of major data/events ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, at 17:05 GMT.
With the UK budget and progress on the US covid relief bill promising more inflation of funds in the system, reflation fears jump back to the table on Wednesday. Also favoring the bond bears could be the ECB policymakers’ hints that the jump in the Treasury yields doesn’t have legs to worry about.
Also on the risk-negative side could be a cyberattack on Microsoft’s email server linked from China and a rumored plot for another attack on the US Capitol Hill on Thursday.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stay optimistic due to the latest vaccine deliveries while the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr rejects the need to worry about the remit over policy push to housing.
On the calendar, Aussie Trade Balance crosses prior and market consensus whereas Retail Sales eased from initial forecasts in January. Further, South Korean GDP and Consumer Price Index data came in positive but failed to please the bulls.
Amid these plays, stocks in Asia-Pacific remain offered while the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.1 basis points to 1.48%.
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on Fed’s Powell in search of clues relating to the reflation fears, which if materialized can weigh on equities and commodities afterward.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.78 amid mixed Aussie data, vaccine progress
AUD/USD picks up bids from the intraday low and heads towards 0.78 amid mixed Australian trade and retail sales data. Australian PM Morrison said the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout will begin on Friday. The further upside appears elusive as the US dollar rises with yields.
Gold: Bears looking to test bull's commitments at $1,698
The gold price is no longer showing signs of an immediate advance back to test $1,760. Instead, gold failed to extend beyond $1,740 and printed a fresh low to $1,702 as the US dollar and yields came up for air.
Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up.
GBP/USD: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.