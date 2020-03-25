S&P 500 Futures catch a breath after Wall Street’s rise, US yields, Asian stocks remain positive

- S&P 500 Futures fail to copy Wall Street’s performance.
- US Treasury yields, Asian stocks keep cheering nearness to the US COVID-19 bill.
- Coronavirus fears loom, New Zealand declares national emergency after India’s lockdown.
While waiting for the US COVID-19 Bill, S&P 500 Futures register 0.73% loss to 2,420 amid the initial minutes after the Tokyo open on Wednesday. The DJI30 Futures also join the line with a 0.50% loss to 20,500 by the press time. However, the US 10-year treasury yields and stocks in early Asia-Pacific markets portray the risk-on.
The recent step back in the US stock futures could be traced to the bull’s pause after the noticeable run-up the previous day. The US equities registered heavy upside on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average 30 (DJI30) notching a record one day gain and its best percentage gain since 1933. The S&P 500 also marked 9.38% gains while closing near 2,447 on yesterday.
Read: Wall Street's stocks soared Tuesday, DJIA rose 2,112.98 points
On the other hand, the US 10-year treasury yields add five basis points (bps) to 0.87% while stocks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand flash gains more than 3.0% each.
The US policymakers are near to vote on the estimated $2 trillion aid package to conquer the negative implications of the deadly disease.
It should be noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk remains present to cap the market’s optimism. The latest moves to curb the disease from spreading came from New Zealand that announced a national emergency following India’s three-week lockdown to combat the virus.
For the day to come, investors will keep eyes on the virus headlines while the US Durable Goods Orders may offer intermediate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
