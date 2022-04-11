S&P 500 drops under 4450 as yield rally hits tech/growth stocks, focus shifting to US CPI, bank earnings

- US equities fell on Monday, led by a decline in large-cap tech/growth stocks as US yields continued to surge.
- The S&P 500 was last down just over 1.0% in the 4440 area and flirting with its 50DMA.
- Ahead, investors are braced for US CPI on Tuesday and the unofficial start of the Q1 earnings season on Wednesday.
Major US equity indices fell on Monday, led by a decline in large-cap tech/growth stocks as US yields continued to surge as bond market participants upped their Fed tightening bets. The S&P 500 was last down slightly more than 1.0% on the day in the 4440 area and flirting with its 50-Day Moving Average to the downside at 4427. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index was last down over 1.5% near 14,100, having now broken below its 50DMA in the 14,300s, while the less bond yield sensitive Dow was down about 0.7% in the 34,500 area and still above its 50DMA.
Stocks whose valuation is more heavily weighted towards expectations for future earnings growth rather than current earnings (thus, these stocks have high price/earnings multiples), including many large-cap tech names, are more vulnerable to an increase in “opportunity cost” that a rise in bond yields represents. Some analysts said that downside in equities on Monday represents nerves ahead of the release of key US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data on Tuesday.
The median economist expectation is for the annual rate of headline CPI to reach 8.4% in March. This will not go down well at the Fed, and may encourage them to continue their recent shift in preference towards much more aggressive monetary tightening, a key worry for equity investors right now.
Elsewhere, China lockdown concerns are rising and this is triggering fears of longer-lasting global supply chain snags given China’s integral position as a major goods exporter/processor. Meanwhile, recent Russo-Ukraine updates are bleak, with Russia preparing to up the intensity of its assault in the eastern Donbas region, with no peace deal expected any time soon.
Another key risk this week is the unofficial start of the Q1 2022 earnings season. Big US banks start reporting results from Wednesday, and are expected to show a sharp slowdown in the YoY rate of earnings growth. Analysts caution that without any signs yet of slowing inflation, or peace in Europe, the prospect for major US indices to push back to recent late March highs and above looks slim.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4431.15
|Today Daily Change
|-57.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.29
|Today daily open
|4488.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4481.2
|Daily SMA50
|4422.56
|Daily SMA100
|4528.48
|Daily SMA200
|4499.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4522.5
|Previous Daily Low
|4472.59
|Previous Weekly High
|4592.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|4448.47
|Previous Monthly High
|4636.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|4136.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4491.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4503.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4466.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4444.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4416.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4516.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4544.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4566.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after early rebound
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward the mid-1.0900s earlier in the day. With the greenback holding its ground against its rivals amid rising US Treasury bond yields, the pair has turned negative on the day below 1.0900. Investors keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD meets resistance near 1.3050
GBP/USD has touched a fresh daily top above 1.3050 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher.
XAUUSD trims early gains, holds around $1,950
Gold peaked on Monday at $1,969.77 a troy ounce, its highest level since mid-March, as despite a dismal market mood, the greenback weakened throughout the first half of the day.
Cryptos hint at a strong recovery
Bitcoin price has been heading south lately, but this has allowed a select few altcoins to go wild. Ethereum and Ripple do not seem to be on this list and are likely going to take more time before they trigger a bull rally.
Dow Jones futures move lower as China CPI soars, yields rise again and oil falls
Dow Jones futures are indicating a lower open from the main stock indices on Monday as concerns mount over the health of the Chinese economy. Dow Jones futures are trading 100 points lower at 34,517 indicating a loss of 0.3%.