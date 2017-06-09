South Korean PM says North Korea may launch a missile on September 9th

South Korean PM says North Korea may launch a missile on September 9thBy Ross J Burland
Reuters with the headline and this has sent the yen higher although could just be a blip as this is already known in the market and to be expected given its a national holiday in N.Korea.
This was a comment from Prime Minister of South Korea and a rehash of old news.
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.09, down -0.11% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.28 and low at 108.89.
