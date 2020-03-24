South Korea stats: 76 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total 9037. Meanwhile, South Korea has been effective in controlling the nation's mortality rate with widespread rigorous quarantine measures and testing now even exporting domestically produced test kits – such as the 51,000 diagnostic products sent to the United Arab Emirates.

The rest of the world is taking heed and applying what is believed to the best measures sufficient enough to mitigate the spread of the virus in individual nations around the world. The virus can't travel by itself, so staying put seems to be the preferred means by governments to stop the pandemic.

Market implications

Markets have responded in kind but the fear is that the wors is yet to come considering the spikes in jobless rates around the world and economic destruction unfolding as nations are effectively economically locked down. However, good news such as recovery rates and slower rates of new cases can help to lift spirits.