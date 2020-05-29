South Korea: Lower rates and GDP downgraded – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assessed the recent Bank of Korea (BoK) meeting and GDP outlook.
Key Quotes
“As expected, the Bank of Korea (BOK) cuts its benchmark Base Rate by 25bps to a fresh record low of 0.50% [on Thursday]. This is the second rate cut for the year after an emergency 50bps cut in March. We expect a halt in interest rate cut at current base rate of 0.5%. There will be increasing emphasis on non-rate tools as well as greater utilization of fiscal policy ahead with the government due to announce its third supplementary budget in June and more financing support.”
“The BOK also downgraded its growth and inflation outlook for 2020. For GDP, the BOK expects -0.2% in 2020 (from forecast of +2.1% in February) and +3.1% in 2021. The revised outlook is based on assumption of a peak in the COVID-19 infection in 2Q. We are adjusting our forecast for South Korea’s GDP to -0.5% this year from -1.0% to account for stronger-than-expected 1Q20 (+1.3% y/y) while we maintain that year-on-year GDP will be in contraction for the rest of the year at -1.8% in 2Q20, -1.2% in 3Q20 and -0.4% in 4Q20. This will be the first full-year growth contraction since the Asian financial crisis. We maintain our forecast for GDP growth at 3.5% in 2021. Meanwhile, the headline inflation forecast is lowered to 0.3% from previous 1.0% and is projected to recover to 1.1% in 2021. This is in line with our expectation given weaker consumer demand and lower commodity prices.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU fund hopes, upbeat core CPI
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1725 region
Gold gains traction of the third consecutive session on Friday amid worsening US-China relations. The positive momentum broke through a near two-week-old resistance near the $1722-24 region. Friday’s key focus will remain on Trump’s news conference on China’s security law for HK.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.