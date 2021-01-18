South Korea: BoK expected to remain on hold in 2021 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assesses the recent decision by the Bank of Korea (BoK) to leave rates unchanged.
Key Quotes
“The Bank of Korea (BOK) kept its benchmark Base Rate unchanged at 0.50%... in line with consensus and our expectation. This is the fifth consecutive meeting that the BOK has stood on hold since cutting the interest rate by 75 bps in 1H20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“BOK governor Lee Ju-yeol said that the rate decision today was unanimous and reiterated that the central bank will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance until stable recovery is expected. It is also premature to end the lending facilities although we expect these to be unwound gradually as the economy stabilizes further. He maintained that the BOK will purchase government bonds and take other measures to stabilize markets if needed.”
“Nonetheless, there is clearly more attention given to financial stability risks as Governor Lee made several references to rising house prices and sharper gains in the stock prices while cautioning against the use of excessive leverage in such investments. The government is likely to continue to rely on macro prudential measures to address its concerns for the housing market while interest rate normalization is likely premature given the uncertainties. As such, we continue to see BOK remaining on hold through 2021 to facilitate the economic recovery.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.