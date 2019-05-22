Sources: US is said to be considering blacklisting upto 5 Chinese surveillance firms - Bloomberg

Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the matter, as saying that the US is considering cutting off the flow of vital American technology to as many as five Chinese companies including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology.

The sources also added that the US is deliberating whether to add Hikvision, Zhejiang Dahua Technology and several others to a blacklist that bars them from US components or software.

Earlier today, the New York Times also reported the Trump administration could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm, Hikvision.