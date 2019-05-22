Trump administration could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm - The New York Times

The Trump administration is considering limits to a Chinese video surveillance company's ability to buy American technology, people familiar with the matter said, according to The New York Times.

The move would effectively place the company, Hikvision, on a United States blacklist and will likely inflame the trade tensions. Hikvision is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of video surveillance products and American companies may have to obtain an approval from supplying equipments to Hikvison if Trump does place the company on the blacklist.