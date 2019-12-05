Sources: Japan Govt to say $240 bln econ package to lift GDP by 1.4% - Reuters

According to three Japanese government sources quoted by Reuters, the Japanese government will announce a 26 trillion yen ($240 billion) economic package later on Thursday.

The govt expects the stimulus package will push up the gross domestic product (GDP) by 1.4%, the sources added.

They further said that “the package would include fiscal spending of 13.2 trillion yen aimed at stalling growth in the world's third-largest economy amid downward pressure overseas.”

“The total package would include government loans, credit guarantees and private-sector spending,” they concluded.

The pro-growth headlines are seen lifting the sentiment around the Japanese yen, knocking-off the USD/JPY pair to session lows near 108.75 region, down -0.06% so far.