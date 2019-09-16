Sources: Germany wants to cap next EU budget at 1% of GDP - Reuters

Reuters quotes German diplomatic sources as saying that Germany wants to limit the bloc’s next budget for 2021-27 at 1% of the bloc’s economic output, below the 1.11% proposed by the executive European Commission.

Sources added that the biggest net contributor to the bloc’s joint coffers - would present the proposal to fellow ministers on Monday.

EU states’ ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the budget issue.

EUR/USD is slightly off the lows, currently trading around 1.1065 amid lack of fresh catalysts and ahead of the Fed decision.