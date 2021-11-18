Sono Group (SEV) Stock Price and Forecast: Sono Group IPO sees shares double

- Canoo and Sono Group both see huge gains as EV lights up.
- The EV sector is surging right now after Rivian's IPO.
- Rivian finally has its first down day on Wednesday.
The electric vehicle (EV) space has taken over the limelight lately with Tesla (TSLA) first breaking the $1 trillion barrier before Elon Musk slowed that charge. Then last week we had the successful IPO of Rivian (RIVN), which has since seen its share price more than double in the space of a week. This Wednesday sees a smaller EV company IPO, that of Sono Group (SEV). Sono listed yesterday on the Nasdaq. Another Wednesday, another hot EV IPO.
Sono Group (SEV) stock news
While a smaller company than Rivian with a market cap of $2.6 billion, it also saw huge interest and performance with Sono Group shares closing up over double the IPO price. Sono Group IPO'd at $15, and SEV shares closed at $38.20 on Wednesday.
The company is another in the hot electric vehicle space. It differentiates itself slightly from other EV makers as it incorporates solar panels into its vehicles to extend the range. Developing a fully solar-powered vehicle has been tried and done but not yet in a roadworthy condition. It is hugely complex and makes passing regulatory requirements very unlikely.
Solar panels are large and heavy, meaning a fully solar-powered vehicle that complies with all road safety laws means the weight of the vehicle would likely be too much. Sono Group (SEV) uses solar panels as an addition to extend the range of its electric vehicle.
Sono Group (SEV) stock forecast
There is no chart history to identify key levels or momentum here. This is just pure momentum as the sector is so hot right now. However, we do take note of the fact that RIVN had its first down day on Wednesday since its IPO. Rivian fell 15%.
At some stage, the same will happen to Sono Group (SEV), but if it follows a similar path to Rivian then it will stretch for another few days yet. Just be careful – this is high speculation trading not investing. Nothing wrong with that, just manage risk and ride the momentum.
SEV 15-minute chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
