Sono Group (SEV) Stock Price and Forecast: Sono Group IPO sees shares double

The electric vehicle (EV) space has taken over the limelight lately with Tesla (TSLA) first breaking the $1 trillion barrier before Elon Musk slowed that charge. Then last week we had the successful IPO of Rivian (RIVN), which has since seen its share price more than double in the space of a week. This Wednesday sees a smaller EV company IPO, that of Sono Group (SEV). Sono listed yesterday on the Nasdaq. Another Wednesday, another hot EV IPO.

Sono Group (SEV) stock news

While a smaller company than Rivian with a market cap of $2.6 billion, it also saw huge interest and performance with Sono Group shares closing up over double the IPO price. Sono Group IPO'd at $15, and SEV shares closed at $38.20 on Wednesday.

The company is another in the hot electric vehicle space. It differentiates itself slightly from other EV makers as it incorporates solar panels into its vehicles to extend the range. Developing a fully solar-powered vehicle has been tried and done but not yet in a roadworthy condition. It is hugely complex and makes passing regulatory requirements very unlikely.

Solar panels are large and heavy, meaning a fully solar-powered vehicle that complies with all road safety laws means the weight of the vehicle would likely be too much. Sono Group (SEV) uses solar panels as an addition to extend the range of its electric vehicle.

Sono Group (SEV) stock forecast

There is no chart history to identify key levels or momentum here. This is just pure momentum as the sector is so hot right now. However, we do take note of the fact that RIVN had its first down day on Wednesday since its IPO. Rivian fell 15%.

At some stage, the same will happen to Sono Group (SEV), but if it follows a similar path to Rivian then it will stretch for another few days yet. Just be careful – this is high speculation trading not investing. Nothing wrong with that, just manage risk and ride the momentum.