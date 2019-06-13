SNB keeps key rate steady at -0.75%, USD/CHF unfazed

At its June quarter monetary policy assessment held this Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to leave the monetary policy settings unadjusted.

The SNB left the benchmark sight deposit rate unchanged at -0.75%.

The central bank maintained the 3-Month Libor Target Range steady between -1.25% to -0.25%, as widely expected.

Meanwhile, the USD/CHF pair kept its range near the midpoint of the 0.99 handle, well below 200-day SMA, post-the SNB policy announcement.