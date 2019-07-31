Slow progress in trade talks result of China's new tactic - WSJ

According to a recently-published article in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), China is thinking that it can receive a better offer from the US by not hurrying into concessions.

"Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the US and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly think waiting may produce a more favorable agreement," wrote the WSJ's Chao Deng.

This article doesn't seem to impact market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.15% on the day while the S&P 500 Futures was up 0.2% to suggest a slightly higher opening in Wall Street's main indexes.