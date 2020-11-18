Sinovac's covid vaccine triggers quick immune response after Pfizer’s 90% efficacy

According to the preliminary trial results released on Wednesday, Sinovac Biotech’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, induced a quick immune response although its effectiveness cannot be determined as it is in the early to mid-stage clinical trials, per Reuters.

Sinovac is currently running three Phase III trials in Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey.

“Our findings show that CoronaVac is capable of inducing a quick antibody response within four weeks of immunisation by giving two doses of the vaccine at a 14-day interval.”

“We believe that this makes the vaccine suitable for emergency use during the pandemic.”

Over the past week, American pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have shown that their covid vaccine has over 90% effective based on interim data from large, late-stage trials.

Market reaction

Despite the encouraging vaccine news, the risk sentiment remains tepid amid rising coronavirus cases and new restrictions globally.

The haven demand for the greenback is on the rise while S&P 500 futures extend losses below 3,600.

