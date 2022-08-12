UOB Group’s Senior Economist Alvin Liew comments on the revised Q2 GDP figures in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
“Singapore’s final 2Q 2022 GDP was revised lower sequentially to a contraction of 0.2% q/q SA (versus prelim print of 0.0% q/q SA) after recording a downwardly revised 0.8% expansion in 1Q (from 0.9% previously). Compared to a year ago, GDP grew by 4.4% y/y in 2Q (down from prelim estimate of 4.8% y/y), from a downwardly revised 3.8% in 1Q (from 4.0% previously).”
“The momentum in services was revised to -0.1% q/q (from +0.2%) while the construction sector showed momentum being revised slower to +0.9% q/q (from +1.9%). Only manufacturing sector saw a slight pickup in momentum, to +0.4% q/q (from +0.3%).”
“In addition to the 2Q GDP downward revision, the message from the MTI was one of greater caution as external outlook has deteriorated materially compared to three months ago and it highlighted four well-telegraphed external risks: 1) the Russia-Ukraine conflict, 2) monetary policy tightening stance in the advanced economies, 3) geopolitical risks, and 4) COVID-19 risk of potential new variants.”
“Taking into account of the external outlook and these risk factors, the MTI has now narrowed the GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 3.0-4.0%, from the previous range of 3.0-5.0% while the Enterprise Singapore (ESG) upgraded Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports growth forecast to 5.0-6.0% for 2022 from the previous forecast range of 3.0-5.0%. We are comfortable to keep our GDP growth outlook for Singapore unchanged at 3.5% for 2022, before easing to 2% for 2023 to reflect the uncertain external outlook next year. Our full-year NODX growth and manufacturing growth forecasts for 2022 also remain unchanged at 5% and 4.5% respectively.”
“MAS Outlook – The latest 2Q GDP revision and narrower official GDP growth forecast range does not change our view on Singapore’s monetary policy, which we believe has entered into a restrictive setting after four rounds of tightening since Oct 2021. We think Oct 2022 MPS tightening is still on the cards but we believe off-cycles are likely done for 2022 unless core inflation surprises well above 4% in the next few months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0300 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has extended its slide during the European trading hours and declined below 1.0300. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US, the US Dollar Index clings to daily recovery gains near 105.50, reflecting a broad-based dollar strength.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.2150
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound after having dropped toward 1.2100 during the European trading hours on Friday. With the dollar preserving its strength ahead of consumer confidence data, however, the pair stays on the backfoot below 1.2150.
Gold stays defensive above $1,780 support, US Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined at around $1,790 heading into Friday’s European session as traders seek fresh clues to overcome the dilemma surrounding US inflation and the Fed’s next moves.
How high could Ethereum price go with Triple Halving
Ethereum Merge is going live sooner than the community expected. Core developers of the Ethereum Foundation announced a tentative Merge date as September 15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!