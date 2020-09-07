Singapore: Manufacturing sector keeps improving – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Barnabas Gan assessed the recent performance of the manufacturing sector in Singapore.
Key Quotes
“Singapore’s manufacturing PMI reported by SIPMM registered a smaller rate of expansion in August 2020 at 50.1, compared to 50.2 in the previous month.”
“The latest PMI data still reflects a relatively rosier economic backdrop, compared to the contraction periods between February and June 2020, when the indices were below the 50.0 mark. Sub-sector data also point to improvements in Singapore’s industrial production and electronic exports environment.”
“Despite the expansion seen in the manufacturing PMI, whole economy PMI print from IHS Markit continued to fall in August 2020, suggesting that much of the decline is potentially due to Singapore’s construction and services (including retail) sectors.”
“Nonetheless, the expansions in both manufacturing and electronic PMIs signal that a recovery is taking place, and overall GDP is expected to improve relative to the 13.2% y/y contraction in the second quarter of this year. We maintain our view that the trough in Singapore’s economic performance is seen in 2Q20.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar stays bid
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.