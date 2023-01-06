Alvin Liew, Economist at UOB Group, comments on the November’s contraction of Retail Sales.
Key Takeaways
“After two months of sequential increases, Singapore’s retail sales contracted by -3.7% m/m in Nov, from an unchanged +0.1% m/m in Oct. That still translated to a 6.2% y/y expansion in Nov (from a downwardly revised 10.3% in Oct), and was the first time the y/y growth fell to single-digit expansion after seven consecutive months of double-digit growth. Excluding motor vehicle sales, the m/m decrease was more pronounced at -4.3%, (from +0.7% in Oct), translating to an 8.7% y/y increase (from 14.2% y/y in Oct).”
“Delving into the details of the latest retail sales growth, eight of the 14 main segments recorded m/m decreases in Nov, up from five in Oct. The main segment that recorded the biggest m/m decrease was computer & telecommunication equipment followed by department stores, others, watches & jewellery and wearing apparel & footwear. We think the m/m declines in many of these (discretionary spending) segments may be due to the start of school holidays and in turn the start of year-end holiday travel for many Singaporean households which reduced their spending domestically in Nov.”
“Outlook – Year-to-date, retail sales grew by 10.8% y/y and we continue to project retail sales to expand by 10% in 2022 (unchanged from the previous report) which implies a more moderate forecast of around 3.1% retail sales growth in Dec 22. Going into 2023, key downside risks to retail sales are the still elevated inflation pressures that may increasingly curb discretionary spending of households, in addition to the 1ppt GST hike from 7% to 8% effective from 1 Jan 2023, while the favourable low base effect is also likely to fade going into the new year. That said, upside growth factors for retail sales could still come from the continued recovery in leisure and business air travel and inbound tourism, which will benefit many in-person services sectors, and the impact of China’s reopening from 8 Jan is likely to be positive for Singapore’s travel- and tourism-related sectors including retail, but the boost by China’s re-opening is highly uncertain as there are various factors that may limit the return of inbound Chinese tourists, especially in the near term. We have conservatively maintained a 2.3% retail sales growth for 2023, but the upside potential to our forecast is mainly China.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to December NFP data? – LIVE Premium
Economists expect the US to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Following the upbeat private sector employment report, investors have been reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and Nonfarm Payrolls data could provide a directional clue for the US Dollar.
EUR/USD stays near 1.0500 after EU inflation data, eyes on NFP Premium
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel at around 1.0500 on Friday following the euro area inflation report, which showed that the annual HICP declined to 9.2% in December from 10.1% in November. Market focus shifts to US December jobs report.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1900 ahead of US jobs report Premium
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and continues to push lower toward 1.1850 in the European session. Ahead of the highly-anticipated December Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US, the US Dollar preserves its strength and weighs on the pair.
Gold edges higher to $1,840 area, upside seems capped ahead of US NFP
Gold price regains positive traction on Friday and reverses a part of the overnight losses. Some follow-through buying around the USD should keep a lid on the non-yielding metal. Traders keenly await the release of the US monthly employment details, or the NFP report.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.