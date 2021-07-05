Silver steady in the open, focus on the downside

- Silver on the verge of a significant pullback.
- US dollar could find support at this juncture, both technically and fundamentally.
The price of silver is soft in the open this week and is consolidating the bout of profit-taking post the Nonfarm Payrolls event on Friday.
By the close of play on Friday, spot XAG/USD was ending at $26.46.
The price of XAG/USD ranged between a low of $25.98 and a high of $26.56 in a consistent upside drift throughout the day and sessions.
In Asia today, the price is losing some 0.13% and has drifted from a high of $26.47 to a low of $26.42.
The greenback had been supported up to the NFP event but the fact was sold on the headline and the lack of wage inflation was an excuse to take in some profits ahead of the long weekend.
A gauge of wage inflation rose 0.3% last month, lower than the consensus forecast for a 0.4% increase.
The NFP print was not strong enough to upset markets nor weigh on precious metals, but from both a technical and fundamental standpoint, the greenback could be on the verge of an upside extension.
DXY daily chart
XAG/USD daily chart
Technically, the probe of 26.50 puts the bulls back in charge and opens risk towards 26.70 mid-May lows.
However, a pullback could be on the cards first:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence
EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.
GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge
GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.
GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge
GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.
Ripple evaluates 11% correction
XRP price continued to rally. Ripple has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue, Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.