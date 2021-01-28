Silver slides back below $26.00 as retail pump loses momentum

- Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have lost some of their earlier momentum over the last few hours.
- Speculation that retail traders might attempt to force a short-squeeze has petered out.
- XAG/USD is back below the $26.00 level, but still substantially higher on the day.
Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have lost some of their earlier momentum over the last few hours. Shortly before the start of US trading hour, stock prices surged from around $25.30 to three-week highs at just shy of the $27.00 level. Upside was seemingly driven at the time by speculation that retail traders who have spent the last few weeks pumping small-cap stocks such as of GameStop but were having their ability to do so restricted, would turn their focus to silver, after a post urging the retail community to do so on popular retail investing subreddit WallStreetBets urging investors to do so went viral. iShares Silver Trust, a popular Silver ETF and a number of silver mining stocks saw significant upside as well.
However, as the US session has progressed, spot prices have eased back as the speculation that retail traders might attempt to force a precious metal short-squeeze petered out. XAG/USD is now back below the $26.00 level and trading around the same levels its was trading at this time last week. On the day, spot silver is still nearly 3% higher, however.
Bond market signals a positive
Though Thursday’s silver price action may have felt somewhat divorced from reality/actual fundamentals, some precious metal upside is likely warranted given positive signals from the US bond market; US real yields, for the most part, moved lower, with the 5-year TIPS yields dropping to fresh all-time lows beneath -1.80%. As a reminder, when real yields fall that is generally a positive for precious metals. Meanwhile, rising nominal yields have driven a rise in inflation expectations; 10-year break-evens jumped 6bps to back above 2.11% on Thursday and 30-year break-evens rose an even sharper 7bps, also to back above 2.11%. Precious metals are seen as the ultimate hedge against inflation, hence higher inflation expectations ought to be offering the complex some support.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|2.90
|Today daily open
|25.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.84
|Daily SMA50
|25.09
|Daily SMA100
|24.82
|Daily SMA200
|22.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.49
|Previous Daily Low
|24.7
|Previous Weekly High
|26.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.19
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
