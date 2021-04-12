- Silver is in the hands of the bears as they attack daily support.
- Precious metals are under pressure on a firm US dollar.
XAG/USD is currently trading at $24.7745, heavy as it fails in its hourly correction having fallen from a high of $25.2770 to a low of $24.7100, down some 1.96% on the day so far.
The white metal has struggled to benefit from rising inflation expectations with the greenback firming as the week gets going.
DXY, representing the greenback vs a basket of currencies, is proving to be robust at a critical support area following a period of neglect despite a bullish US yield environment.
Meanwhile, on the whole, precious metals have enjoyed strong Chinese and Indian demand, along with renewed interest from central banks in the case of gold for which silver tends to track.
''As the world is starting its exit from the covid-19 crisis, the breadth of central banks purchasing gold could potentially rise substantially considering the massive increase in sovereign debt and the rapid pace of money supply growth in reserve currency countries,'' analysts at TD Securities have argued.
''A sustained rise in official interest could provide further support for the yellow metal during this period of lacklustre investment flows, particularly until the rise in rates peters out,'' the analysts argued.
Silver technical analysis
Meanwhile, the bears are in control having just broken a critical daily support layer:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
