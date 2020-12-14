Silver prices buoyant above $24.00 as USD slides to fresh annual lows

- A bout of technical buying has seen XAG/USD prices move back above the $24.00 level in recent trade.
- USD weakness amid an improvement in the market’s broad appetite for risk is likely acting as supportive.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have seen some technical buying in recent trade, but remain broadly underpinned by a softer USD as a result of an improved risk appetite at the start of the week. Indeed, the Dollar Index (DXY) recently slid to fresh annual/multi-year lows beneath 90.50. At present, XAG/USD is up about a percent on the day or a little under 25 cents and is trading to the north of the $24.00 level.
USD slides as risk appetite receives a boost
A couple of factors are boosting risk appetite (and hurting USD) on the first trading day of the week; firstly, the FDA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use over the weekend and, secondly, UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed over the weekend to continue Brexit talks (though GBP rallied on this, it does not by any means guarantee a deal).
Risk appetite has not reacted much to negative news on the European lockdown front; Germany is set to introduce more stringent restriction through to January, the Netherlands just announced that it is going to follow suit, and over in the UK, London is set to be bumped into the highest Covid-19 alert category (Tier 3), which could happen as early as today. Markets are still seemingly more focused on the “light at the end of the tunnel” narrative as vaccines are rolled out.
Either way, USD weakness is seemingly offering the precious metal complex some support on Monday. Admittedly, gold still trades in the red, but losses are arguably less given negative USD flows, and silver trades in the green.
Technical buying pushes XAG/USD back above $24.00
A bout of technical buying on the break of a short-term downtrend linking the 9, 10 and 11 December highs has seemingly helped spot silver prices reclaim the $24.00 level. But looking at the precious metal over a longer time horizon, silver still trades well within recent ranges. To the upside, there is decent resistance in the $24.30s-$24.40s area, while to the downside, the bottom of the recent range comes into play just before the $23.50 level.
XAG/USD one hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.