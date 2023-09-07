Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tumbles as strong US jobs data fuels Fed tightening speculation

- Silver falls 0.83% despite a pause in US Treasury bond yield uptrend, as strong US jobless claims data hints at further Fed action.
- Money markets currently rule out rate hikes for the remainder of the year, but upcoming CPI data could reignite discussions.
- Traders eye US real yields and upcoming inflation data, as any upward revisions could signal headwinds for precious metals.
Silver price plunged 0.83%, although US Treasury bond yields paused their uptrend after data from the United States (US) sponsored speculations the US Federal Reserve is not done raising interest rates. Despite this, the Greenback (USD) is rising a headwind for the white metal. The XAG/USD is trading at $22.97 per troy ounce after hitting a daily high of $23.18.
XAG/USD drops BELOW $23.00 amid robust US jobless claims, putting precious metals under pressure as rate hike talks resurface
The precious metals segment, mainly the white metal, is under pressure, as Gold remains steady at $1,920.00 a troy ounce, gaining 0.18%. Solid data revealed by the US Department of Labor showed that Americans filling for unemployment claims was below expectations of 229K in the last week, with data coming at 216K. Although weekly measures tend to be volatile, Continuing Claims fell by 40K to 1.679 million in the week ending August 26, the lowest level since the week ended on July 15.
Given that the latest US Nonfarm Payrolls report for August was solid, despite seeing an uptick in the Unemployment Rate from 3.5% to 3.8%, it appears the Fed still has work to do.
However, after today’s data, money markets do not expect any rate hikes from the US central bank for the remainder of the year. Even though chances of a 25 bps rate hike are still below 50%, next week’s data could spark discussions about November’s meeting.
Next week, the US Department of Labor will reveal inflation in the country. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August is expected to come at 3.4% YoY, while core CPI, which excludes volatile items, is foreseen at 4.5% YoY. The former is projected to increase compared to July’s data, contrarily to core CPI.
Upward revisions on the data would add to already high inflationary pressures in the US and trigger action by the Federal Reserve. Traders should be aware that policymakers will enter its blackout period on Saturday. So, any signals must be viewed with a pinch of salt, as next week’s data could trigger a change of direction in the US central bank.
If US data suggests further tightening is needed, that would be a headwind for precious metals, as US Treasury bond yields would likely advance. Traders must follow the direction of US real yields, which are US nominal bond yields minus inflation expectations. Currently, the US 10-year TIPS, seen as a proxy for real yields, stands at 1.955%, three bps below its opening price.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver price is set to extend its losses after decisively clearing the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at $23.46, while the 50-DMA closes into the former, threatening to form a death-cross, seeing as a bearish signal. If XAG/USD achieves a daily close below $23.00, expect further downside, with the August 15 daily low of $22.23 seen as the next support before it tumbles toward the June 23 swing low of $22.11. Conversely, buyers’ initial resistance would be seen at the 200-DMA, followed by the 50-DMA at $23.71.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|23.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.53
|Daily SMA50
|23.73
|Daily SMA100
|23.89
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.6
|Previous Daily Low
|23
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0700 as USD rally loses steam Premium
EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0700 after touching its lowest level in three months below 1.0690. Although the US Dollar erased some of the gains it recorded after upbeat Jobless Claims data, the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing rebound.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, stays below 1.2500
After falling below 1.2450, GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.2500. The US Dollar lost some strength amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and helped the pair edge higher.
Gold holds steady near $1,920 as US yields edge lower Premium
Following a short-lasting decline in the early American session, Gold price returned to the $1,920 area. After rising toward 4.3% with the initial reaction to the US jobless claims data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower and helped XAU/USD find a foothold.
Bitcoin options traders are selling bear spreads without fear, eyeing BTC rally to $30,000
Options market data can typically offer insights into price movements of Bitcoin. BTC options allow traders to speculate the price of Bitcoin and use the investment product to leverage or hedge their existing trading positions.
Market impressed by narrowing loss, but macro picture sinks GME
GME jumped above $20 initially in Wednesday’s post-market when its second-quarter results were released to great fanfare. The video game retailer cut its ongoing losses down to smidgin and offered up the possibility of futures profits.