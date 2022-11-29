- Silver price advances and faces resistance at the 200-day EMA.
- US Dollar got bid as of late, courtesy of sentiment deterioration.
- Silver Price Analysis: Downward biased after breaking below a one-month upslope trendline.
Silver price is recovering some ground against the US Dollar (USD), rising some 1.50% on Tuesday, as sentiment continues to deteriorate, with US equities tumbling while US Treasury yields advanced. Nevertheless, the XAG/USD erased some of its Monday losses, trading at $21.27, above its opening price, after hitting a daily low of $20.92.
Investors’ mood shifted sour, weighed by a big US tech company slide. Data revealed by the US Conference Board (CB) showed that consumer confidence dropped to a four-month low of 100.2. “The combination of inflation and interest rate hikes will continue to pose challenges to confidence and economic growth into early 2023,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve officials remained hawkish, led by the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard saying that the US central bank has “ways to go to a restrictive policy.” The New York Fed President John Williams echoed some of his comments, adding that the strong economy in the US “suggests a modestly higher path for policy relative to September. Not a massive change, but somewhat higher.” Meanwhile, money market futures have priced in a 50 bps hike in December, with odds of a 75 jumbo increase at 15%.
In the meantime, the Covid-19 riots in China appeared to wane as health officials urged local governments to avoid unnecessary and lengthy lockdowns. Chinese health officials said the Omicron variant is less severe while committed to vaccinating elder people aged 80 or older.
Aside from this, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield continued to climb five bps, at 3.735%, capping XAG/USD gains. Of note, Silver rested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $21.32, though failure to break it could pave the way for a re-test of the $20.00 psychological level.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure that tracks the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, is gaining 0.05% up at 106.705, putting a lid on XAG/USD prices.
The US docket would be busy with the release of ADP figures, GDP, the Goods Trade Balance, Wholesales Inventories, the Chicago PMI, JOLTs report, Pending Home Sales, and Fed speaking, led by the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Silver Price Analysis (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
Even though Silver reclaimed $21.00, the white metal broke below a one-month-old upslope trendline drawn since the beginning of November, which, intersects with the 200-day EMA around $21.32, a difficult resistance to surpass. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory suggests buyers are in charge, though lacking the strength to break the latter. Tuesday’s candle, with a long upper wick, portrays sellers stepping in; therefore, the XAG/USD might consolidate.
XAG/USD key resistance levels lie at the 200-day EMA at $21.30, followed by November’s 24 high of $21.67, ahead of $22.00. On the flip side, XAG/USD first support would be $21.00, which, once cleared, could send the white metal sliding to the 50-day EMA at $20.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|1.58
|Today daily open
|20.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21
|Daily SMA50
|19.98
|Daily SMA100
|19.62
|Daily SMA200
|21.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.62
|Previous Daily Low
|20.87
|Previous Weekly High
|21.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.58
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
