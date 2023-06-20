Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD stabilizes below $24.00 as USD Index approaches north moderately

- Silver price is consolidating below $24.00 as the USD Index remains elevated.
- A cautious market mood has been observed in the FX domain as the US markets will open after an extended weekend.
- Distinct responses to Fed interest rate guidance have kept the USD Index quiet.
Silver price (XAU/USD) has shifted its auction below the crucial support of $24.00 in the early European session. The white metal has shown a steady downside move amid an absence of potential economic indicators this week.
S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded losses added in Asia to the European session. A cautious market mood has been observed in the FX domain as the US markets will open after an extended weekend. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has faced nominal barriers around 102.60, however, the upside move has not faded yet. The US Treasury yields are also showing resilience. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed strongly above 3.8%.
Distinct responses to Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate guidance have kept the USD Index quiet. The street is hoping that the bleak US economic outlook might force the Fed to shift its stance to only one rate hike this year. US labor market conditions have released some heat as weekly jobless claims are consistently increasing and the Unemployment Rate has climbed to 3.8%.
Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsebee commented that there is conflicting data on whether we are too hot or whether we have done enough. He further added labor market is too hot but working hours are declining.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price has faced selling pressure while attempting to climb into the Rising Channel chart pattern around $24.24 on a four-hour scale. The white metal is hovering near the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $23.90, indicating a sheer decline in volatility.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, portraying a lackluster performance.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|23.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.64
|Daily SMA50
|24.41
|Daily SMA100
|23.36
|Daily SMA200
|22.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.2
|Previous Daily Low
|23.89
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the BoE ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Fed also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Fed and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space.