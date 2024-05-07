Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds gains above $27 on Fed rate-cut optimism

- Silver price exhibits gains above $27.00 due to deepening optimism over Fed reducing rates in September.
- Weak US labor market boosts expectations of Fed rate cuts.
- Lower bond yields improve demand for Silver.
Silver price (XAG/USD) falls slightly from weekly high of $27.50 but manages a firm-footing above the crucial support of $27.00 in Tuesday’s late European session. The white metal holds strength as investors remain optimist about the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates in the September meeting.
The speculation for the Fed lowering interest rates from September have strengthened as recent United States economic data for April has indicated that the economy is struggling to cope with the restrictive interest rate framework by the Fed.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released on Friday indicated fewer job additions, higher Unemployment Rate and slower wage growth. Signs of easing labor market conditions build confidence of the Fed pivoting to interest rate cuts from September. Cooling labor market conditions suggest a soft inflation outlook.
10-year US Treasury yields fall to 4.46%. A decline in yields on interest-bearing assets reduces the opportunity cost of holding investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades above 105.00.
Meanwhile, deepening risks of Israel extending operation to Rafah, the southern part of Gaza, have improved the appeal of bullions. The Israel assault at Gaza is expected to worsen further as it has denied ceasefire proposal, which was agreed by Hamas, stating that it doesn’t meet their demands. Risks of geopolitical uncertainty are favorable for safe-haven assets such as Silver.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price recovers after testing strength of the prior horizontal support plotted from 14 April 2023 high around $26.09 on a daily timeframe. The above-mentioned support was earlier a major resistance for the Silver price bulls. The uncertainty over Silver’s near-term outlook still remains as it has yet not settled above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $27.20.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips into the 40.00-60.00, suggesting that the bullish momentum has faded. However, the long-term outlook is still stable.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|27.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.58
|Daily SMA50
|25.87
|Daily SMA100
|24.48
|Daily SMA200
|23.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.48
|Previous Daily Low
|26.44
|Previous Weekly High
|27.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.02
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hold comfortably above 1.0750 as USD recovery loses steam
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0750 in the early American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles to find direction, holds near 1.2550
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.2550 on Tuesday. The neutral risk mood, as reflected by the mixed action seen in US stocks, doesn't allow the pair to make a decisive move in either direction. The Bank of England will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold rebounds to $2,320 as US yields edge lower
After falling to $2,310 in the early European session, Gold recovered to the $2,310 area in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% and helps XAU/USD find support.
Ripple lawsuit develops with SEC reply under seal, XRP holders await public redacted versions
Ripple lawsuit’s latest development is SEC filing, under seal. The regulator has filed its reply brief and supporting exhibits and the documents will be made public on Wednesday, May 8.
The impact of economic indicators and global dynamics on the US Dollar
Recent labor market data suggest a cooling economy. The disappointing job creation and rising unemployment hint at a slackening demand for labor, which, coupled with subdued wage growth, could signal a slower economic trajectory.