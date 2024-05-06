Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD extends recovery to $27 as weak US data reinforces Fed rate cut bets

- Silver price moves higher to $27.20 as weak US data falters US economic strength.
- Traders have priced in the Fed reducing interest rates from September.
- Lower bond yields improve the Silver’s appeal.
Silver price (XAG/USD) stretches recovery to $27.20 in Monday’s European session. The white metal capitalizes on weak United States labor market and Services PMI that raises concerns over the economic strength and prompt expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates from the September meeting.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed that fewer jobs were added in April than the consensus and the prior reading. The Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9%. Also, wage growth softened sharply. Poor US NFP report indicated deepening consequences of higher interest rates by the Fed. Also, weak Services PMI strengthened expectations for Fed rate cuts in September.
The Services PMI, which represents the service sector that accounts for two-thirds of the economy falls below the 50.0 threshold to 49.4, recorded as the lowest reading since December 2022.
Despite broader data was weak, traders were reluctant to bring forward expectations for Fed rate cuts as the ISM Price Paid subindex rose sharply to 59.4 from 53.4 in March. This is a leading indicator of the US inflation outlook as it exhibits prices paid for inputs businesses.
Weak US data has weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) as it struggles for a firm-footing above 105.00. 10-year US Treasury yields fell sharply to 4.47%. A decline in yields on interest-bearing assets uplift demand for non-yielding assets, such as Silver, as the opportunity cost of holding an investment in them diminishes.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price recovers after discovering strong buying interest near the horizontal support plotted from 14 April 2023 high around $26.09 on a daily timeframe. The above-mentioned support was earlier a major resistance for the Silver price bulls. The uncertainty over Silver’s near-term outlook still remains as it has yet not settled above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $27.20.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips into the 40.00-60.00, suggesting that the bullish momentum has faded. However, the long-term outlook is still stable.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|2.30
|Today daily open
|26.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.6
|Daily SMA50
|25.78
|Daily SMA100
|24.44
|Daily SMA200
|23.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.88
|Previous Daily Low
|26.12
|Previous Weekly High
|27.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.02
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to marginal gains above 1.0750
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as investors reassess the Fed's rate outlook following Friday's disappointing labor market data.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2600 on improving risk mood
Following Friday's volatile action, GBP/USD pushes higher toward 1.2600 on Monday. Soft April jobs report from the US and the modest improvement seen in risk mood make it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
Gold climbs above $2,320 as US yields push lower
Gold trades decisively higher on the day above $2,320 in the American session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields after weaker-than-expected US employment data and escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin price trades around $63,000 with no directional bias. The consolidation has pushed crypto investors into a state of uncertainty. Investors can expect a bullish directional bias above $70,000 and a bearish one below $50,000.
Three fundamentals for the week: Two central bank decisions and one sensitive US Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to strike a more hawkish tone, reversing its dovish shift. Policymakers at the Bank of England may open the door to a rate cut in June.