Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs above $24.00 as weak PMI sends US yields south

- Silver price jumps above $24.00 after S&P Global reported weak preliminary PMI data for August.
- Weak PMI figures demonstrate the consequences of tight monetary policy by the Fed.
- Silver price climbs above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $24.00.
Silver price (XAG/USD) rallies above $24.00 as the US Dollar comes under pressure after S&P Global reported a weak preliminary PMI for August. Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for August at 47.0 underperforms expectations of 49.3 and July’s reading of 49.0. Also, Services PMI remained lower at 51.0 vs. estimates of 52.2 and the former release of 52.3.
Weak PMI figures demonstrate the consequences of tight monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). US central bank has raised interest rates aggressively to 5.25-5.50% in a war against stubborn inflation. Price pressures have come significantly lower to 3% but investors hope that inflation in excess of the desired rate will be extremely persistent.
The US Dollar Index drops vertically to near 103.50 after printing a fresh 10-week high of 104.00 as vulnerable economic activities could force the Fed to keep interest rates steady. Also, 10-year US Treasury Yields dropped sharply to near 4.23%.
Going forward, investors will keenly focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which will start on Thursday. Jerome Powell is likely to convey how long interest rates will remain steady at elevated levels. Apart from that, the outlook on the economy and inflation will be keenly watched.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price climbs above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from July 20 high at $25.27 to August 15 low at $22.23) at $24.00 on a two-hour scale. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.00 indicates that the short-term trend is extremely bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) settles into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
Silver two-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|3.20
|Today daily open
|23.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.35
|Daily SMA50
|23.51
|Daily SMA100
|24
|Daily SMA200
|23.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.45
|Previous Daily Low
|23.21
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
