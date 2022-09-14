- XAG/USD climbed on a risk-on impulse and lowered US T-bond yields.
- US PPI for August tempered inflationary pressures on the producer side.
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: Break above $20.00 to send silver towards $21.00 mark.
Silver price rebounds at around the 50-day EMA and climbs towards a daily high near $19.69 on Wednesday after the US Labor Department revealed that August PPI was aligned with expectations easing inflationary pressures on the producer side, contrarily to Tuesday’s CPI.
Therefore, the XAG/USD is trading at $19.61, above its opening price by 1.86%.
Before Wall Street opened, US data revealed by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) showed that the PPI for August shrank by 0.1%, aligned with the consensus, while the year-over-year figure was down at 8.7%, less than July’s 9.8% report. Meanwhile, the so-called core PPI, which excludes volatile items, edged higher, 0.4% MoM, but on an annual reading, edged up by 7.3%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, finished Wednesday’s session down by 0.15%, at 109.648, undermined by US Treasury yields, mainly the 10-year benchmark note rate, unmoved during the day at around 3.404%.
The reflection of the abovementioned is the US Dollar Index, losing some traction, down by 0.09%, below the 110.000 mark. At the same time, the US 10-year benchmark note rate shows signs of exhaustion, flat at around 3.414%.
Another tailwind for the white metal prices was that the US 10-year TIPS, a proxy for real yields, gained only one bps, sitting at 0.939%.
On Thursday, the US economic docket will feature unemployment claims, retail sales, and the New York and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Indices, a prelude for October’s ISM report.
Silver Price Analysis (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
The XAG/USD daily chart illustrates the white metal as neutral-to-downward biased. However, if silver buyers reclaim the $20.00 mark, that could pave the way for a test of a four-month-old downslope trendline around $20.20 before reaching the 100-day EMA at $20.39. A breach of the latter will expose the August 15 cycle high at $20.87, ahead of the $21.00 psychological level.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|1.55
|Today daily open
|19.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8
|Daily SMA50
|19.24
|Daily SMA100
|20.45
|Daily SMA200
|22.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.95
|Previous Daily Low
|19.33
|Previous Weekly High
|18.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.85
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.