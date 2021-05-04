Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD tumbles to $26.20 on Yellen’s comments

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar rose quickly across the board after US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke about interest rates.
  • Gold and silver printed fresh daily lows, moving away from key levels.

Silver lost 2.5% in a few minutes during the American session and bottomed at $26.21 following comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. XAG/USD then bounced to the upside to the 26.50 area. It was still under pressure, as market participants digest the recent developments.

Yellen mentioned that interest rates may have to rise to stop the economy from overheating, triggering a rebound in US yields and weakening metals. The 10-year yield rose from multi-day lows at 1.55% to 1.58%. At the same time, the DXY printed a fresh daily high at 91.37.

Earlier on Tuesday, XAG/USD peaked at 27.11, but it failed to hold above 27.00 and quickly pulled back below. The bullish tone alleviated after the rejection from above 27.00, which was followed by the sharp correction.

At the same time, gold also tumbled. It peaked at $1799/oz and recently plummeted to $1773, turning negative for the day and far from the $1800 area.

Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.41
Today Daily Change -0.47
Today Daily Change % -1.75
Today daily open 26.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.82
Daily SMA50 25.86
Daily SMA100 26.04
Daily SMA200 25.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27
Previous Daily Low 25.81
Previous Weekly High 26.48
Previous Weekly Low 25.71
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

