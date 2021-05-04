Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD tumbles to $26.20 on Yellen’s comments

- US Dollar rose quickly across the board after US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke about interest rates.
- Gold and silver printed fresh daily lows, moving away from key levels.
Silver lost 2.5% in a few minutes during the American session and bottomed at $26.21 following comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. XAG/USD then bounced to the upside to the 26.50 area. It was still under pressure, as market participants digest the recent developments.
Yellen mentioned that interest rates may have to rise to stop the economy from overheating, triggering a rebound in US yields and weakening metals. The 10-year yield rose from multi-day lows at 1.55% to 1.58%. At the same time, the DXY printed a fresh daily high at 91.37.
Earlier on Tuesday, XAG/USD peaked at 27.11, but it failed to hold above 27.00 and quickly pulled back below. The bullish tone alleviated after the rejection from above 27.00, which was followed by the sharp correction.
At the same time, gold also tumbled. It peaked at $1799/oz and recently plummeted to $1773, turning negative for the day and far from the $1800 area.
Technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.75
|Today daily open
|26.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.82
|Daily SMA50
|25.86
|Daily SMA100
|26.04
|Daily SMA200
|25.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27
|Previous Daily Low
|25.81
|Previous Weekly High
|26.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.71
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs, remains below $1800
Metals are having a volatile US session, testing psychological levels. Gold fails to break above $1800 and losses momentum.
Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.
Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC
Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC.