Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD teasing rising channel breakdown on 1D, focus on Wednesday’s close

- Silver remains vulnerable with daily RSI still stays bearish.
- XAG/USD teasing a rising channel breakdown on the daily chart.
- 200-DMA is in sight for the XAG bears but Wednesday’s close is critical.
Silver (XAG/USD) extended its bearish momentum into the second straight day on Tuesday, now holding the lower ground above the $23 level.
The bears are gearing up for another leg lower, especially after the bulls managed to defend the rising trendline support, then at $23.23, avoiding a rising channel breakdown on the daily chart.
Therefore, Wednesday’s close below $23.29 is critical to confirming a bearish breakdown, which could open floors towards September lows of $21.65.
Acceptance below that level could expose the 200-daily moving average (DMA) support at $20.47.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on a recovery mode although turns flat at 39.45, indicating that a minor bounce could be in the offing before the sell-off resumes.
Alternatively, the bulls could attempt a bounce towards the powerful barrier around $24.20, the confluence of the 21 and 50-DMAs.
Further north, the bullish 100-DMA at $24.67 could challenge the bulls’ commitment.
XAG/USD: Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|23.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.23
|Daily SMA50
|24.38
|Daily SMA100
|24.58
|Daily SMA200
|20.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.4
|Previous Daily Low
|23.42
|Previous Weekly High
|25.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.64
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.15
XAG/USD: Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.23
|Today daily open
|23.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.23
|Daily SMA50
|24.38
|Daily SMA100
|24.58
|Daily SMA200
|20.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.4
|Previous Daily Low
|23.42
|Previous Weekly High
|25.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.64
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.7400 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD keeps gains while trading below the 0.7400 level, as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold consolidates above $1,800, hangs near four-month lows
Gold holds just above the $1,800 threshold while taking rounds close to four-month lows. The hopes of the US stimulus and recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the gold bears hopeful. DJI30, S&P 500 closed at the record top, DXY eased.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near mid-104s amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen in the US last session. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
On-chain metrics spell trouble for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP despite on-going bull rally
The top three cryptocurrencies are seeing massive gains over the past few days. BTC price is close to its all-time high, currently trading at $19,300. XRP had a massive 242% colossal rally in the past week. ETH also closely following BTC's step.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!