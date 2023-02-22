- Silver price clashed with the 200-day EMA and retreated afterward.
- If XAG/USD dives below $21.50, a test of the YTD low at $21.18 is on the cards.
- Oscillators turned bearish, opening the door for Silver’s further downside.
Silver price battles at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $21.93 though it failed to crack the latter and retraced towards Tuesday’s lows as the North American session progressed. Investors awaiting the latest FOMC minutes sought safety in the US Dollar (USD), a headwind for the white metal. At the time of typing, the XAG/USD is trading at $21.62, down 0.70% in the day.
From a daily chart perspective, XAG/USD remains neutral to downward biased, as the white metal stays beneath the important 200-day EMA. Wednesday’s price action remains negative, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) indicate that sellers are gathering momentum.
The XAG/USD 4-hour chart portrays the white metal as neutral to downward on an intraday bias. As of typing, Silver has breached the daily pivot point at $21.81, followed by the S1 pivot at $21.66. A bearish continuation is the most probable scenario due to several reasons. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dived below the 50-mid line, a signal to go short, while the Rate of Change (RoC) is aiming aggressively downwards.
Therefore, the XAG/USD first support would be the S2 pivot point at $21.50. A breach of the latter will expose the S3 daily pivot at $21.35, ahead of the YTD low of $21.18. As an alternate scenario, XAG/USD reclaims the 200-day EMA could pave the way toward $22.00.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
XAG/USD Key technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|21.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.59
|Daily SMA50
|23.27
|Daily SMA100
|22
|Daily SMA200
|21.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.98
|Previous Daily Low
|21.65
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.18
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0650, eyes on FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has managed to rebound to the 1.0650 area after having declined below 1.0630 earlier in the day. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground in the American session as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the year's first policy meeting.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2100 ahead of Fed Minutes
GBP/USD has stabilized at around 1.2100 in the American session on Wednesday. Markets remain choppy as investors keep a close eye on global bond yields. FOMC Minutes will be looked upon for fresh impetus later in the day.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.