Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays on the way to $28.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver extends rebound from 100-SMA, monthly support line.
  • Multiple levels between $27.90 and $28.00 test bulls amid upbeat MACD.
  • Early month tops add to the downside filters.

Silver prices hold onto Friday’s recovery moves, followed by Monday’s run-up, during early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the white metal keeps its bounce off 100-SMA and an ascending support line from late April as bulls catch a breather around $27.75.

Sustained run-up above the key support indicators, 100-SMA and stated trend line, keep silver buyers hopeful as MACD teases the bulls.

It should, however, be noted that a two-week-old horizontal area around $27.90–$28.00 guards the commodity’s immediate upside moves ahead of the monthly top surrounding $28.75.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need to keep the metal lower below the 100-SMA level of $27.34 to aim for the early May highs near $27.00 and the mid-month bottoms close to $26.70.

Although the white metal is likely to rebound from $26.70, failures to do so will make it vulnerable to plunge towards the monthly low near $25.80.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.77
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.76%
Today daily open 27.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.06
Daily SMA50 26.11
Daily SMA100 26.28
Daily SMA200 25.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.07
Previous Daily Low 27.2
Previous Weekly High 28.75
Previous Weekly Low 27.2
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

