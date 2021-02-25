Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stages another bounce off 21-day SMA to keep $27.00

- Silver prices consolidate latest losses while staying beyond 21-day SMA for one month.
- Seven-week-old horizontal resistance, monthly falling trend line guard immediate upside.
- 50-day SMA, ascending support line from November add filters to the downside.
- Bearish MACD, strong resistance to the north and US dollar gains keep sellers hopeful.
Silver picks up bids to $27.45 during the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The white metal rose beyond $28.00 before declining to $27.35 the previous day. Even so, 21-day SMA continued on its role of strong short-term support since late-January.
It should, however, be noted that the bearish MACD signals and nearness to the key resistance confluence, including multiple highs marked since January 06 and a downward sloping trend line from February 01, challenge the silver bulls. Also on the negative side is the latest US dollar bounce off a seven-week low amid marked havoc led by the Treasury yields.
Hence, the quote’s further upside depends upon how well it can break the $28.00 resistance, which in turn needs validation from the weekly top of $28.33 before challenging the monthly high near $30.06.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA, at $27.28 now, will be probed by a 50-day SMA and an ascending support line from early January, respectively around $26.50 and the $26.00 threshold.
In a case where the precious metal drops below $26.00, the yearly bottom surrounding $24.20 may gain the market’s attention.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.72%
|Today daily open
|27.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.24
|Daily SMA50
|26.42
|Daily SMA100
|25.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.95
|Previous Daily Low
|27.32
|Previous Weekly High
|27.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.2
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.77
