- Silver loses ground for the fourth successive day and drops to a nearly two-week low.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Attempted recoveries could now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Silver extends its recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the $21.00 mark, or a multi-week high and remains under some selling pressure for the fourth straight day on Thursday. The downward trajectory drags the white metal to the $19.60 area, back closer to the monthly low during the early part of the European session.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD earlier this week faced rejection near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.52-$18.15 fall. The subsequent weakness below the 50-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level of the July-August positive move could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders, supporting prospects for further losses
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into bearish territory. That said, it would still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the monthly low, around the $19.55 area, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The XAG/USD would then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $19.20-$19.15 region, en route to the $19.00 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the $18.45-$18.40 area. Spot prices could eventually drop to the YTD low, around the $18.15 zone touched in July.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $19.80-$19.85 region, now becomes an immediate strong barrier ahead of the $20.00 psychological mark. The latter nears the 50-day SMA, above which the XAG/USD could climb back to the $20.25 area (50% Fibo. level). Some follow-through buying could negate the bearish outlook.
Any subsequent move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity around the $20.65 horizontal zone and remain capped near the monthly peak, around the $20.85 resistance zone. This is closely followed by the $21.00 round figure, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for some meaningful upside for the XAG/USD.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|19.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.88
|Daily SMA50
|20.11
|Daily SMA100
|21.6
|Daily SMA200
|22.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.28
|Previous Daily Low
|19.7
|Previous Weekly High
|20.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
