Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers keep reins around $28.00

- Silver keeps Friday’s pullback from monthly resistance lines.
- MACD signals further weakness towards 50-SMA, 100-SMA confluence.
Silver (XAG/USD) prices remain on the back foot around $27.95 amid the early Asian session on Monday.
In doing so, the bright metal extends Friday’s U-turn from a downward sloping resistance line from May 18 amid the impending bearish cross of the MACD lines and receding strength of bullish histogram.
However, a convergence of 50 and 100-SMA around $27.80, followed by a seven-day-old ascending support line near $27.60, could test the silver bears.
It’s worth noting that a clear downside past $27.60 will make the commodity vulnerable to drop towards the monthly low of $27.00.
On the contrary, the $28.00 threshold guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the mentioned resistance line close to $28.10-15.
Additionally, $28.30 and the monthly peak near $28.55 also challenge silver buyers ahead of the previous month’s top surrounding $28.75.
Overall, a short-term triangle formation seems to restrict silver’s immediate moves but the bears do have an upper hand.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|27.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.86
|Daily SMA50
|26.85
|Daily SMA100
|26.57
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.29
|Previous Daily Low
|27.9
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar advances ahead of Fed
The greenback advanced on Friday to close the week with gains against most of its major rivals, with EUR/USD settling just above the 1.2100 level after trading as low as 1.2092. The focus is on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Brexit tensions and reopening delays to hit the pound
The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Friday but held above the weekly low at 1.4072 and settled a few pips above the 1.4100 mark. British PM Johnson expressed “serious concern” about the spread of the Delta variant. GBP/USD at risk of falling further, mainly on a break below 1.4070.
Gold tests key trend line ahead of FOMC meeting
Gold spent the first half of the week trading in a relatively tight range as buyers could not hold the price above $1,900. Following a sharp decline to a six-day low of $1,869 on Thursday, the XAU/USD pair managed to stage a recovery and closed the day in the positive territory.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.