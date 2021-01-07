Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers attack $27.00 with eyes on five-week-old support line

- Silver fades bounce off 50-bar SMA, drops for the second consecutive day.
- Downward slopping RSI, failures to cross $28.00 favor sellers.
- Key SMA, short-term rising trend line become immediate supports to watch.
Silver prices seesaw around $27.10 while heading into Thursday’s European session. Even so, the white metal extends the previous day’s losses, down 0.56% intraday by press time, when it reversed from the highest since early September.
Considering the lower high formation of the bullion, coupled with the inability to cross September’s top and descending RSI line, silver is likely preparing for a trend change.
However, 50-bar SMA and a rising trend line from November 30, respectively around $26.70 and $26.40, become the tough nut to crack for the metal sellers.
In a case where the silver bears manage to conquer $26.40, an area comprising December 21 low, December 02 high and 200-bar SMA, between $24.95 and $24.86, will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, $27.50 and the $28.00 threshold can test corrective pullback of the metal prices ahead of highlighting the four-month high of $28.90 and the previous year’s peak close to $29.85 on their radars.
It should be noted that the $30.00 and January 28, 2013 bottom near $30.75 will lure the silver bulls beyond the $29.85 resistance.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|27.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.81
|Daily SMA50
|24.75
|Daily SMA100
|25.07
|Daily SMA200
|21.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.92
|Previous Daily Low
|26.6
|Previous Weekly High
|26.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.91
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2300 amid US dollar comeback
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.23, as the US dollar rebounds after tumbling on expectations for bigger fiscal stimulus under the Democrat-controlled Senate. The euro bulls could regain control if the German data beats estimates.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid fears
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3600, as the UK covid worries and broad US dollar rebound cap the recovery attempts. The ISM Services PMI will remain in focus amid US political drama.
Gold: Bulls regain $1920 on US stimulus hopes
Gold looks to extend the bounce above $1920 ahead of the European open. Prospects of additional US stimulus amid a likely Blue sweep in the Senate revives the reflationary trades and underpins the sentiment around the yellow metal.
Why fX, stocks shrugged off capitol chaos
Equities and currencies traded sharply higher on Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by the chaos on Capitol Hill and in some ways, encouraged by the Blue wave. For the first time in 10 years, it appears that Democrats will have control of the House, Senate and White House.
Dollar index: Risks remain skewed to the downside despite minor bounce from 3-month low
The dollar index has recovered to 89.47 from the 33-month low of 89.21 reached Wednesday. However, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the downside, with the US bond markets signaling reflation.