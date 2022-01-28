Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable near three-week low, around mid-$22.00s

- Silver witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth successive day on Friday.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Any attempted recovery could now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Silver extended its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and continued losing ground for the sixth successive day on Friday. The white metal remained depressed heading into the North American session and was last seen trading around mid-$22.00s or a near three-week low.
The overnight breakthrough the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $21.43-$24.70 strong move up and a subsequent slide below last week's swing low, around the $22.80 area, favours bearish traders. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still far from being in the oversold territory.
Hence, some follow-through weakness towards testing the next relevant support, around the $22.20 region, remains a distinct possibility. This is followed by the monthly low, around the $22.00-$21.95 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the XAG/USD.
On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront immediate resistance near the $22.80 region ahead of the $23.00 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. Any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the XAG/USD near the 50% Fibo. level resistance, around the $23.30 region.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|22.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.21
|Daily SMA50
|22.95
|Daily SMA100
|23.23
|Daily SMA200
|24.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.6
|Previous Daily Low
|22.58
|Previous Weekly High
|24.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.81
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
