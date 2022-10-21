- Silver price fades bounce off the seven-week-old support line.
- Death cross, steady RSI favor sellers targeting fresh yearly low.
- Key SMAs restrict immediate upside, monthly low can test sellers.
Silver price (XAG/USD) eases from the weekly high to $18.60, inching closer to the key trend line support during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal pares the previous day’s gains while bracing for a positive weekly closing.
That said, the metal’s failure to provide a successful break of the 50-SMA during the previous day’s run-up joins the steady RSI (14) to keep sellers hopeful.
As a result, the XAG/USD prices may again attempt to break the upward-sloping support line from early September, around $18.30 by the press time, for the fourth consecutive time.
It’s worth noting, however, that the death cross on the four-hour chart adds strength to the bearish bias for the metal, suggesting a clear downside break of the $18.30 support, which in turn could direct the quote towards the yearly low near $17.55.
The 50-SMA’s downside break of the 200-SMA is known as the death cross and is generally favorable to the sellers. Also notable is that the lows marked in October and late September, around $18.00, could act as extra downside filters for the silver bears to watch.
Meanwhile, recovery moves not only need to cross the 50-SMA hurdle of $18.80 but should also stay beyond the 200-SMA level of $19.23 to convince buyers.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|18.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.25
|Daily SMA50
|19.17
|Daily SMA100
|19.72
|Daily SMA200
|21.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.01
|Previous Daily Low
|18.23
|Previous Weekly High
|20.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.09
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays vulnerable near 1.1200, with eyes on UK politics, Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to the 1.1200 support confluence as traders await the UK Retail Sales in early European trading this Friday. The political crisis in Britain continues weighing on the pound, as the US dollar holds its recovery gains amid firmer Treasury yields.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 150.50 amid firmer yields
USD/JPY is flirting with fresh 32-year around 150.25-30 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair rises for the 13th consecutive day amid strong yields and BOJ's defense of the easy money policy. All eyes remain on the yields and the Fedspeak.
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids towards 0.6300
AUD/USD is reversing course in another attempt to recapture the 0.6300 level, despite a mixed market mood and a broadly firmer US dollar alongside the yields. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if the aussie can sustained the bounce.
Gold stays depressed below $1,650 inside bearish channel, focus on yields
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1,625, grinds lower of late, as the metal traders seek fresh clues during Friday’s sluggish session. Even so, fears of recession and firmer yields keep the bears hopeful around the yearly low.
Luna Classic approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price approaches the head-and-shoulders forecasted target at $0.000220. A breakdown of the aforementioned level could see LUNC plummet to the $0.000176 to $0.000142 levels. A daily candlestick close above $0.000278 will invalidate the bearish thesis for the LUNC.