Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats above $26.00 inside short-term rising wedge

  • Silver bounces off intraday low, stays offered for third consecutive day.
  • Bearish chart formation, MACD signals keep sellers hopeful.
  • 100-SMA adds strength to the wedge’s support line.

Silver drops 0.12% intraday despite taking a U-turn from the day’s low of $26.40 during early Thursday. Even so, the white metal prints a three-day downtrend inside a bearish chart pattern.

With the MACD signals also supporting silver sellers, the latest weakness in prices could extend towards confirming the rising wedge bearish formation. However, 100-SMA offers extra strength to the $26.10 key support.

Also, the downside moves past $26.10 will be need validation from the $26.00 before directing the bears toward the sub-$24.00 theoretical target. Additionally, 200-SMA near $25.55 is an extra filter to the south.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross $26.60-65 horizontal resistance before targeting the $27.00 round figure.

However, any further upside beyond $27.00 will be tested by the said wedge’s upper line near $27.10.

Overall, silver bulls are tiring and a bearish chart pattern keeps traders look for fresh clues to increase sell positions.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.43
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 26.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.95
Daily SMA50 25.8
Daily SMA100 26.09
Daily SMA200 25.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.62
Previous Daily Low 26.11
Previous Weekly High 26.48
Previous Weekly Low 25.71
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.21

 

 

