Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains under $22.00 level pre-Fed minutes releases as 21DMA caps upside

- Silver is trading just under the $22.00 level having again failed to rally above its 21DMA.
- Traders are focused on the upcoming release of Fed meeting minutes and remarks from Fed’s Brainard.
- Should the buck regain some strength amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, silver could weaken back towards recent monthly lows.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices were last trading just the south of the $22.00 level per troy ounce, with the 21-Day Moving Average at $22.04 still offering decent resistance and the precious metals also weighed amid a bounce from monthly lows in the US dollar in the run-up to the release of the minutes of this month’s FOMC meeting. Weaker than expected US Durable Goods Orders data for April, which showed a moderation of business investment at the start of Q2 probably as a result of hawkish Fed-induced tighter financial conditions, has helped XAG/USD recover from earlier session lows in the $21.70s, but silver still trades lower by about 0.7% on the day.
The impact of tighter financial conditions was also evident in housing figures released on Tuesday that showed a steep drop in US New Home Sales in April. However, the biggest factor seemingly holding back economic activity in the US economy remains the sharp rise in inflation since the start of 2021. So long as inflation remains elevated, the US central bank may be forced to look through economic weakness. Traders will be closely scrutinising the upcoming minutes release for any commentary on how the Fed views the trade-off between weaker growth and elevated inflation.
The minutes are expected to show that FOMC members stand firmly behind Chairman Jerome Powell’s plan to lift interest rates “expeditiously” back to neutral by the end of the year. Any debate over whether the Fed should then pause and assess, or continue lifting rates well into restrictive territory would be interesting. Preference for the latter (which would be hawkish) could well see the USD and US yields catch a bid, and this could weigh on silver.
Indeed, silver’s failure to rally above its 21DMA is a sign that recent bullish momentum since the middle of the month that has seen XAG/USD bounce from the mid-$20.00s has started to fade. Traders will also be watching remarks from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard from 1615GMT, who is likely to stick to the Fed’s script. Silver bears will be hoping that hawkish vibes return and send XAG/USD back to monthly lows in the mid-$20.00s.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|22.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.05
|Daily SMA50
|23.77
|Daily SMA100
|23.78
|Daily SMA200
|23.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.21
|Previous Daily Low
|21.67
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.84
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades below 1.0700
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.0650 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the dollar is struggling to continue to gather strength before the Fed publishes the May minutes.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has regained its traction in the second half of the day and advanced toward the 1.2550 area. The improving risk sentiment seems to be limiting the dollar's gains and helping the pair push higher ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold retreats to $1,850 as US yields rebound
Gold has turned south in the American session and retreated to the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield recovered into positive territory following an earlier decline, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!