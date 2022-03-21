Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovery remains elusive below $25.60

  • Silver renews intraday high to consolidate Friday’s losses.
  • 10-DMA, previous support from February restricts immediate upside.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement, 50-DMA restrict short-term declines amid steady RSI.

Silver (XAG/USD) regains $25.00 while printing 0.50% intraday upside during Monday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the bright metal pares the biggest weekly fall since January by extending the last week’s bounce off the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of February-March upside, around $24.45, amid steady RSI.

However, the 10-DMA and the support-turned-resistance line from February 10, respectively near $25.45 and $25.60, will challenge the short-term XAG/USD bulls.

Should the prices rally past $25.60, the silver buyers will initially aim for $26.10 before challenging the monthly high surrounding the $27.00 threshold.

Alternatively, pullback moves can drop back to the 50% Fibo. level near $24.45 before targeting the 50-DMA, around $24.00 by the press time.

It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s weakness past $24.00 will be challenged by the $23.90-85 area comprising the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the late February’s low.

Overall, silver prices are likely to extend the latest rebound but the bulls will remain cautious below $25.60.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.1
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.44%
Today daily open 24.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.11
Daily SMA50 24
Daily SMA100 23.63
Daily SMA200 24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.45
Previous Daily Low 24.84
Previous Weekly High 25.95
Previous Weekly Low 24.47
Previous Monthly High 25.62
Previous Monthly Low 22.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.97

 

 

