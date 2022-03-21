Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovery remains elusive below $25.60

- Silver renews intraday high to consolidate Friday’s losses.
- 10-DMA, previous support from February restricts immediate upside.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 50-DMA restrict short-term declines amid steady RSI.
Silver (XAG/USD) regains $25.00 while printing 0.50% intraday upside during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bright metal pares the biggest weekly fall since January by extending the last week’s bounce off the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of February-March upside, around $24.45, amid steady RSI.
However, the 10-DMA and the support-turned-resistance line from February 10, respectively near $25.45 and $25.60, will challenge the short-term XAG/USD bulls.
Should the prices rally past $25.60, the silver buyers will initially aim for $26.10 before challenging the monthly high surrounding the $27.00 threshold.
Alternatively, pullback moves can drop back to the 50% Fibo. level near $24.45 before targeting the 50-DMA, around $24.00 by the press time.
It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s weakness past $24.00 will be challenged by the $23.90-85 area comprising the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the late February’s low.
Overall, silver prices are likely to extend the latest rebound but the bulls will remain cautious below $25.60.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|24.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.11
|Daily SMA50
|24
|Daily SMA100
|23.63
|Daily SMA200
|24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.45
|Previous Daily Low
|24.84
|Previous Weekly High
|25.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.47
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
