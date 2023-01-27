Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD meets offers around $24.00 as USD Index rebounds

- Silver price is looking to position its feet confidently above the breakout region of the Descending Triangle.
- Advancing 20-EMA indicates that the short-term bullish trend is intact.
- A bullish range shift by the RSI (14) will trigger the upside momentum.
Silver price (XAG/USD) has sensed barricades after testing strength near the critical resistance of $24.00 in the Asian session. The white metal has faced pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has displayed signs of recovery after dropping to near 101.30. The USD Index might be supported by the market participants as investors might get anxious ahead of the release of the United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (Dec).
Meanwhile, the market sentiment seems negative as the S&P500 futures are displaying decent losses in the Asian session. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed to near 3.51%.
Silver price is employing immense efforts to sustain the breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from January 16 high at $24.50 while the horizontal support is placed from January 11 low at $23.22.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.88 is aiming higher, which indicates that the short-term bullish trend is intact. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is aiming to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will trigger the upside momentum.
Going forward, a decisive move above January 23 high at $24.16 will drive the asset toward January 16 high at $24.50 followed by the psychological resistance at $25.00
On the flip side, a break below January 24 high at $23.74 will drag the asset toward Wednesday’s low at $23.33. A slippage below the latter will further drag the Silver price toward January 23 low at $22.76.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.16
|Daily SMA100
|21.45
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.6
|Previous Weekly High
|24.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.17
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
