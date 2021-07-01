Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hits two-week tops, challenges $26.30 supply zone

- Silver gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
- A sustained move beyond the $26.30 supply zone should pave the way for additional gains.
- Mixed technical indicators on the daily chart warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Silver built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum pushed the XAG/USD to near two-week tops, back closer to the $26.25-30 supply zone.
This comes after the XAG/USD showed resilience below the $25.70 confluence support, comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up. Hence, some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. This warrants some caution before positioning for a runaway rally as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's US monthly jobs report.
That said, a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier has the potential to lift the XAG/USD further beyond the $26.55-60 immediate hurdle, towards the 38.2% Fibo., around the $26.85 region. This is followed by the $27.00 mark, above which the next relevant hurdle is pegged near mid-$27.00s, or the 23.6% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the $26.00 mark might continue to find decent support near the $25.70 region ahead of weekly swing lows, around mid-$25.00s. A convincing break below might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable and pave the way for a fall towards challenging the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|26.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.81
|Daily SMA50
|27.06
|Daily SMA100
|26.54
|Daily SMA200
|25.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.15
|Previous Daily Low
|25.7
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.55
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
