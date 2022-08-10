- Silver witnesses some selling for the second straight day and moves away from a multi-week high.
- The technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below the $19.20 region is needed to negate the near-term constructive outlook.
Silver edges lower for the second successive day and retreats further from a six-week peak touched on Monday. The white metal remains depressed through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near a two-day low, around the $20.40-$20.35 region.
The aforementioned area marks confluence support, comprising the 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.52-$18.15 downfall. A convincing break below could prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD back towards the $20.00 psychological mark.
The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively would make the XAG/USD vulnerable. Some follow-through selling below the $19.80-$19.75 region (38.2% Fibo. level) would reaffirm the negative bias and expose the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $19.20 zone.
This is followed by the $19.00 round-figure mark, below which the XAG/USD could accelerate the downfall towards the next relevant support near the $18.40 area. Spot prices could eventually drop to challenge the YTD low, around the $18.15 region touched on July 14.
On the flip side, the $20.65-$20.70 zone now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $20.85 region, and the $21.00 mark. Sustained strength beyond would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards an intermediate resistance near the $21.40-$21.50 area en route to the 100-day SMA, currently around the $21.85 region, and the $22.00 round-figure mark.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|20.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.4
|Daily SMA50
|20.32
|Daily SMA100
|21.89
|Daily SMA200
|22.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.74
|Previous Daily Low
|20.42
|Previous Weekly High
|20.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.55
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
