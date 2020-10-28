Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes 100-DMA after symmetrical triangle breakdown

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Silver looks to extend losses while clinging onto 21-DMA.
  • XAG/USD charted symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart.
  • Downside appears more compelling amid bearish RSI.

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading in a familiar range so far this Wednesday, defending the $24 mark while the bears look to extend control in the near-term.

The spot is clinging onto the 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $24.25, awaiting a fresh catalyst to resume the move lower.

It's worth noting that the price charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart last Monday, having closed the day below the rising trendline (pattern) support, then at $24.51.

On a fresh selling wave, the white metal is likely to test the 100-DMA support at $23.41. A break below the latter could expose the September 24 low of $21.65.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches lower, below the midline, at 46.81, pointing towards the additional downside.

To the upside, the pattern support-turned-resistance, now at $24.76, needs to be scaled, in order to trigger a pullback towards the $25 mark.

XAG/USD: Daily chart


XAG/USD: Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.23
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 24.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.25
Daily SMA50 25.47
Daily SMA100 23.35
Daily SMA200 19.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.62
Previous Daily Low 24.2
Previous Weekly High 25.29
Previous Weekly Low 24.12
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

