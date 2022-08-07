Silver price remains pressured towards monthly horizontal support.

RSI retreat, receding bullish bias of MACD also favor sellers.

Bulls await successful trading beyond May’s low to retake control.

Silver price (XAG/USD) stays softer around $19.80, extending the previous week’s pullback from the 50-DMA amid Monday’s initial Asian session.

In addition to the failures to cross the 50-DMA, the recent retreat of the RSI (14) and the MACD’s failure to stay firmer also tease sellers.

However, a one-month-old horizontal area surrounding $19.50 appears to challenge the short-term XAG/USD bears.

In a case where the silver price remains weak past $19.50, the previous resistance line from April 18 and the yearly low marked in July, respectively around $18.60 and $18.15, will be important to watch.

Meanwhile, the 50-DMA level surrounding $20.35 guards the precious metal’s recovery moves ahead of the monthly peak near $20.50.

Even so, XAG/USD bulls need sustained trading beyond the low marked during early May, surrounding $20.65-50, for conviction.

Following that, a run-up towards June’s low of $20.90 and the $21.00 threshold should lure the buyers.

Overall, silver prices are likely to witness further downside but the $19.50 appear to restrict the short-term south-run.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected