Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from two-week high, $27.00 defends short-term bulls

Silver takes a U-turn from 28.16, flashes a two-day winning streak.

Sustained trading above 21-day SMA restricts the sellers’ entry.

Bearish MACD, sluggish RSI may play their roles around August 18 top.

Having initially surged to the highest since August 18, Silver prices recede to $27.85 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the white metal flashes 1.30% gains while rising for the second day in a row.

Also portraying the strength of the buying momentum is the quote’s successful trading past-21-day SMA since June 2020. On the contrary, MACD and RSI conditions are suggesting a pullback.

As a result, the bulls may wait for a clear break of the mid-August peak surrounding $28.50 for fresh entries. In doing so, the current monthly high near $29.85 and $30.00 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, a downside break of a 21-day SMA level of $27.00 can trigger the quote’s fresh declines targeting the previous week’s low around $26.00.

It should be noted that 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracements of the bullion’s declines from August 7 to 12, respectively near $27.40 and $26.60, act as additional filters to the downside.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected