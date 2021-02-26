Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops below $27, closes in on key support

- Silver is suffering heavy losses for the second straight day on Friday.
- Next support for XAG/USD is located ar $26.60.
- Sellers are likely to remain in control unless silver rebounds above $27.30.
The XAG/USD pair lost nearly 2% on Thursday after the surging US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the greenback in the late American session. On Friday, the bearish pressure surrounding silver remains intact and the pair was last seen losing 1.7% on the day at $26.95.
Silver technical outlook
Following Thursday's sharp drop, XAG/USD closed below the 20-day SMA for the first time in a month and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart dropped below 50, pointing to a bearish shift in the near-term outlook.
The 200-period SMA on the four-hour chart is forming the first technical support at $26.60. If a candle on that chart manages to close below that level, $26.20 (February 18 low) could be seen as the next target ahead of $25.90 (February low).
On the other hand, the immediate hurdle could be seen at $27.30 (100-period SMA on the four-hour chart) before $28 (psychological level/February 26 high) and $28.35 (February 23 high).
XAG/USD four-hour chart
Additional levels to watch for
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.39
|Today daily open
|27.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.28
|Daily SMA50
|26.45
|Daily SMA100
|25.34
|Daily SMA200
|23.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.21
|Previous Daily Low
|27.35
|Previous Weekly High
|27.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.2
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
